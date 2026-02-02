Canucks at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANUCKS (18-31-6) at MAMMOTH (28-23-4)

9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Filip Chytil -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Drew O’Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

P.O Joseph -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Max Sasson, Victor Mancini

Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Brock Boeser (concussion protocol), Zeev Buium (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Daniil But

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)

Status report

The Canucks are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... O’Brien will replace But at forward.

