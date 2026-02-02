Canucks at Mammoth projected lineups

CANUCKS (18-31-6) at MAMMOTH (28-23-4)
9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Filip Chytil -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson
Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Drew O’Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
P.O Joseph -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: Max Sasson, Victor Mancini
Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Brock Boeser (concussion protocol), Zeev Buium (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Daniil But
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)
Status report
The Canucks are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... O’Brien will replace But at forward.