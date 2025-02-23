Canucks at Utah projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (26-19-11) at UTAH (24-24-9)

8 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Hoglander

Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Carson Soucy

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Quinn Hughes (undisclosed)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Cooley, a forward, is a game-time decision; he’s missed the past seven games. … Utah placed defenseman Juuso Valimaki placed on waivers Sunday.

