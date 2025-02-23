Canucks at Utah projected lineups

CANUCKS (26-19-11) at UTAH (24-24-9)
8 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Hoglander
Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Carson Soucy
Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Quinn Hughes (undisclosed)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Cooley, a forward, is a game-time decision; he’s missed the past seven games. … Utah placed defenseman Juuso Valimaki placed on waivers Sunday.