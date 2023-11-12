Nylander extends point streak to 15, Maple Leafs surge past Canucks

Latest News

Recap: Canucks at Maple Leafs 11.11.23

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- William Nylander scored to extend his season-opening point streak to 15 games, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Nylander has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) during the streak.

Noah Gregor had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi and Bobby McMann each had two assists for the Maple Leafs (8-5-2), who have won three of four. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves.

J.T. Miller and Pius Suter scored, and Thatcher Demko made 17 saves for the Canucks (10-3-1), who had a five-game winning streak end.

Gregor put the Maple Leafs up 3-2 at 14:22 of the second period when he took a pass from Morgan Rielly and shot high to the glove side from above the left face-off dot.

Nicholas Robertson made it 4-2 at 4:56 of the third period. He backhanded a shot in the slot after Domi forced a turnover by Quinn Hughes behind the net.

David Kampf pushed the lead to 5-2 at 9:13 when he deflected Gregor’s shot at the top of the goal crease for his first goal of the season.

Suter gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead on the power play at 15:48 of the first period, backhanding the rebound of Anthony Beauvillier’s shot in the slot.

The Maple Leafs tied it 2-2 at 4:53 of the second period when Nylander banked a shot off Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers from behind the net for his 10th goal of the season.

Toronto killed off a stretch off 3:37 short-handed beginning at 5:43 of the second period, including a 23-second 5-on-3.

Vancouver went up 1-0 at 5:43 of the first period on Miller’s power-play goal from the top of the left circle. Elias Pettersson assisted on the goal to extend his point streak to eight games (five goals, 10 assists).

Matthew Knies tied it 1-1 at 8:39 when he jammed in a loose puck at the top of the crease.

The Canucks outshot the Maple Leafs 12-4 in the first period.

It was the first time in nine home games this season that Toronto allowed fewer than four goals. The Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 in the shootout here Friday.