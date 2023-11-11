Canucks at Maple Leafs

CANUCKS (10-2-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Anthony Beauvillier
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Tucker Poolman (undisclosed), Teddy Blueger (leg)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano -- Jake McCabe
William Lagesson -- John Klingberg
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Simon Benoit, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Conor Timmins (lower body), Timothy Liljegren (lower body)
Status report
Blueger is getting closer to a return but will not play, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said; the center has yet to play this season. ... Demko will make his fifth start in six games after DeSmith made 28 saves in a 5-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. ... Klingberg will return after missing a 5-4 shootout win against the Calgary Flames on Friday because of an undisclosed injury. ... Samsonov will start after Woll started the previous two games. ... Reaves, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season... McMann will make his season debut after being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Saturday.