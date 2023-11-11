Latest News

Canucks at Maple Leafs

CANUCKS (10-2-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Anthony Beauvillier

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Tucker Poolman (undisclosed), Teddy Blueger (leg)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- Jake McCabe

William Lagesson -- John Klingberg

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Simon Benoit, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Conor Timmins (lower body), Timothy Liljegren (lower body)

Status report

Blueger is getting closer to a return but will not play, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said; the center has yet to play this season. ... Demko will make his fifth start in six games after DeSmith made 28 saves in a 5-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. ... Klingberg will return after missing a 5-4 shootout win against the Calgary Flames on Friday because of an undisclosed injury. ... Samsonov will start after Woll started the previous two games. ... Reaves, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season... McMann will make his season debut after being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Saturday.