Broberg’s OT goal lifts Blues past Canucks for 4th straight win

Broberg took a pass from Brayden Schenn on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Kevin Lankinen on the backhand top shelf. The goal came after Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks to force the extra period with four seconds left in the game.

Tyler Tucker had a goal and had an assist, and Zack Bolduc and Dylan Holloway also scored for the Blues (35-28-7), who moved one point ahead of the Canucks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Jordan Binnington made 15 saves.

Boeser had his second consecutive two-goal game, and Kiefer Sherwood also scored for the Canucks (32-25-12), who had won three of four. Lankinen made 25 saves.

Bolduc gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 15:47 of the second period. He got the puck in the right corner and curled to the top of the right face-off circle before scoring with a wrist shot through traffic that deflected past Lankinen off the stick of Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes.

Sherwood tied it 1-1 at 1:11 of the third with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle over Binnington’s glove, and Boeser gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead at 6:35 with a wrist shot from the edge of the right circle.

The Blues then scored twice in 24 seconds to take the lead.

Tucker tied it 2-2 at 9:28 with a snap shot from the high slot directly off a face-off win by Brayden Schenn, and Holloway tapped in a centering pass from Jordan Kyrou on the rush to take a 3-2 lead at 9:52.