Thomas scores in 3rd straight, Blues defeat Canucks

Forward breaks tie early in 3rd, has assist, Binnington makes 25 saves

Recap: Vancouver Canucks @ St. Louis Blues 1.4.24

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Robert Thomas scored in his third straight game and had an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 2-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Thomas, who earlier in the day was named to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead at 8:03 of the third period when he scored from the inner edge of the right circle.

Colton Parayko scored, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for the Blues (19-17-1), who had lost two straight.

Conor Garland scored, and Thatcher Demko made 30 saves for the Canucks (24-11-3), who were 8-1-2 in their past 11 games.

Garland gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 1:57 of the first period with a one-timer from the high slot after taking Teddy Blueger's pass from the right corner.

Parayko tied it 1-1 at 4:22 of the second period after taking a pass from Thomas and beating Demko with a wrist shot from the right circle.

