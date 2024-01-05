Thomas scores in 3rd straight, Blues defeat Canucks

Thomas, who earlier in the day was named to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead at 8:03 of the third period when he scored from the inner edge of the right circle.

Colton Parayko scored, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for the Blues (19-17-1), who had lost two straight.

Conor Garland scored, and Thatcher Demko made 30 saves for the Canucks (24-11-3), who were 8-1-2 in their past 11 games.

Garland gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 1:57 of the first period with a one-timer from the high slot after taking Teddy Blueger's pass from the right corner.

Parayko tied it 1-1 at 4:22 of the second period after taking a pass from Thomas and beating Demko with a wrist shot from the right circle.