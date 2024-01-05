ST. LOUIS -- Robert Thomas scored in his third straight game and had an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 2-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Enterprise Center on Thursday.
Thomas scores in 3rd straight, Blues defeat Canucks
Forward breaks tie early in 3rd, has assist, Binnington makes 25 saves
Thomas, who earlier in the day was named to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead at 8:03 of the third period when he scored from the inner edge of the right circle.
Colton Parayko scored, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for the Blues (19-17-1), who had lost two straight.
Conor Garland scored, and Thatcher Demko made 30 saves for the Canucks (24-11-3), who were 8-1-2 in their past 11 games.
Garland gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 1:57 of the first period with a one-timer from the high slot after taking Teddy Blueger's pass from the right corner.
Parayko tied it 1-1 at 4:22 of the second period after taking a pass from Thomas and beating Demko with a wrist shot from the right circle.