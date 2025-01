Challenge Initiated By: St. Louis

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal St. Louis

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Dylan Holloway entered the crease and made contact with Kevin Lankinen, which did not allow him to play his position.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge