Canucks recover for shootout win against Kraken

Vince Dunn tied the game 3-3 for Seattle with 53 seconds remaining in the third period, sending a wrist shot from the left point through traffic and past Kevin Lankinen’s glove.

“Our bench was good [after they tied it],” Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers said. “Where earlier in the year, it wouldn’t have been as good, guys were doing a good job of staying up. Games are going to go back and forth. When something bad happens, you’ve just got to stay positive.”

Lankinen made 13 saves, plus three more in the shootout, in relief of Thatcher Demko for the Canucks (18-11-8), who had lost their previous two. Demko stopped 11 of 12 shots before exiting with back spasms at 7:49 of the second period.

“That’s why you prepare all day, you prepare all year, all summer,” Lankinen said. “Because you never know what’s going to happen. I’m happy the guys helped me out a little bit too. It’s a huge win for the guys.”

Demko did not make his season debut until Dec. 10 after sustaining a knee injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Nashville Predators on April 21.

“I don’t think it’s serious, but you know the way back spasms are,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “It could be a day or two. I’m not sure.”