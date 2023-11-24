Latest News

Canucks at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
CANUCKS (13-6-1) at KRAKEN (8-8-5)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Sam Lafferty -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Anthony Beauvillier -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Mark Friedman -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Cole McWard

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Akito Hirose

Injured: Pius Suter (undisclosed), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)

Status report

Demko is expected to make his fourth straight start. ... Soucy, a defenseman, and Suter, a forward, each was placed on injured reserve by the Canucks on Friday. ... . ... Aman and McWard each was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Friedman and Myers each sustained injuries in a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, but each participated in morning skate Friday. … Daccord will make his second consecutive start after Grubauer was injured in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday. ... Burakovsky wore a non-contact jersey during the Kraken morning skate Friday; it was the forward’s first time skating with his teammates since he was injured in a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 21. … Forward Andrew Poturalski was assigned to Coachella Valley of the AHL on Tuesday.