Canucks at Kraken projected lineups

CANUCKS (27-21-11) at KRAKEN (25-31-4)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, CITY, SN, CBC
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander
Dakota Joshua -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser
Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Carson Soucy
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Elias Nils Pettersson, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (hernia)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky
Brandon Tanev -- Ben Meyers -- Jordan Eberle
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Nikke Kokko
Scratched: None
Injured: Yanni Gourde (hernia)
Status report
Juulsen, a defenseman, underwent a successful procedure and is out for the remainder of the regular season; his recovery time is approximately 12 weeks. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Gourde, a forward, was a full participant at practice Friday and progressing after surgery but is expected to miss his 22nd straight game.