Canucks at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (27-21-11) at KRAKEN (25-31-4)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, CITY, SN, CBC

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander

Dakota Joshua -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Carson Soucy

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Elias Nils Pettersson, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (hernia)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Brandon Tanev -- Ben Meyers -- Jordan Eberle

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Nikke Kokko

Scratched: None

Injured: Yanni Gourde (hernia)

Status report

Juulsen, a defenseman, underwent a successful procedure and is out for the remainder of the regular season; his recovery time is approximately 12 weeks. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Gourde, a forward, was a full participant at practice Friday and progressing after surgery but is expected to miss his 22nd straight game.

