Canucks at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (37-15-6) at KRAKEN (23-21-11)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Elias Lindholm

Arshdeep Bains -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Pius Suter -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Phil Di Giuseppe, Jett Woo

Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar -- Tye Kartye -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryker Evans

Injured: None

Status report

Demko will start for the 12th time in 15 games. ... Bains will move up to the second line with Boeser and Miller in his second NHL game after making his debut Tuesday. … Woo was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but is not expected to play. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Grubauer is expected to start after Daccord started the past two games.

Latest News

Stone week to week for Golden Knights with upper-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Matthews' chase for 70 goals discussed on '@TheRink' podcast

NHL Trade Buzz: Hanifin, Tanev expected to play for Flames against Bruins

Bruins showcase resolve, composure on way to top of East standings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 22

NHL Buzz: Panarin, Vesey questionable for Rangers against Devils

NHL On Tap: Panthers seek 12th straight road win at Hurricanes

AHL notebook: Bruins prospect Brazeau, Stankoven of Stars among top surprises

McAvoy, Bruins recover after blowing 3-goal lead, defeat Oilers in OT

Matthews becomes fastest U.S.-born player to score 50 goals in season

Matthews sets record with 50th goal, Maple Leafs defeat Coyotes

Gaudreau, Jenner each has 3 points, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Ducks

Super 16: Decisions for general managers prior to Trade Deadline

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy spin: 2024 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Flyers adjust to clamp down on Bedard, Blackhawks in much-needed win