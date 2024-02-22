Canucks at Kraken

CANUCKS (37-15-6) at KRAKEN (23-21-11)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Elias Lindholm
Arshdeep Bains -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Pius Suter -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Phil Di Giuseppe, Jett Woo
Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tomas Tatar -- Tye Kartye -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryker Evans
Injured: None
Status report
Demko will start for the 12th time in 15 games. ... Bains will move up to the second line with Boeser and Miller in his second NHL game after making his debut Tuesday. … Woo was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but is not expected to play. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Grubauer is expected to start after Daccord started the past two games.