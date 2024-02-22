Canucks at Kraken

CANUCKS (37-15-6) at KRAKEN (23-21-11)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Elias Lindholm

Arshdeep Bains -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Pius Suter -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Phil Di Giuseppe, Jett Woo

Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar -- Tye Kartye -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryker Evans

Injured: None

Status report

Demko will start for the 12th time in 15 games. ... Bains will move up to the second line with Boeser and Miller in his second NHL game after making his debut Tuesday. … Woo was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but is not expected to play. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Grubauer is expected to start after Daccord started the past two games.