Coach’s Challenge: VAN @ SJS -- 3:33 of the First Period

Philadelphia Flyers New York Islanders game recap November 25

Ersson makes 25 saves, Flyers top Islanders in double shutout
Jacob Trouba fined maximum for high-sticking in New York Rangers game

Trouba fined maximum for actions in Rangers game
New Jersey Devils honor 13-year-old boy for Hockey Fights Cancer

Jack Hughes, Devils honor 13-year-old for Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Toronto Maple Leafs Pittsburgh Penguins game recap November 25

Karlsson, Penguins rally to defeat Maple Leafs
Buffalo Sabres New Jersey Devils game recap November 25

Hischier has 2 points in return, Devils cruise past Sabres to end skid
NHL Buzz news and notes November 25

NHL Buzz: Hischier returns for Devils against Sabres
William Nylander Alex Nylander playful before matchup

Nylander brothers get playful before matchup against each other 
New York Islanders celebrate Cal Clutterbuck 1000 NHL game

Islanders celebrate Clutterbuck’s 1,000th NHL game with ceremony
Montreal Canadiens Los Angeles Kings game recap November 25

Copley, Kings shut out Canadiens for 5th straight win
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Boston Bruins New York Rangers game recap November 25

Kreider, Rangers top Bruins, take over top spot in NHL standings
NHL betting odds for November 25 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 25
Henrik Lundqvist ceremonial puck drop

Lundqvist leads ceremonial puck drop in return to New York
Corey Perry stepping away from Chicago Blackhawks

Perry away from Blackhawks for ‘foreseeable future’
NHL On Tap news and notes November 25

NHL On Tap: Dubas faces Maple Leafs for 1st time as Penguins GM
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Hockey inspires USA Paralympian Noah Grove after cancer

Hockey continues to be inspiration for U.S. Paralympian after cancer

Coach’s Challenge: VAN @ SJS -- 3:33 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: San Jose

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned -- No goal Vancouver

Explanation: Video review determined Vancouver’s Sam Lafferty impaired Kaapo Kahkonen’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Lafferty’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”