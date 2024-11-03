Suter scores 2nd goal with 26 seconds left, lifts Canucks past Sharks

Suter beat Mackenzie Blackwood over his glove with a one-timer from the slot after Conor Garland dug a loose rebound out of the left corner.

"I got some O-zone time trying to stay in it," Suter said. "It [was] a nice play. We like to do it [in] practice a lot of times, and it worked out well."

Jake DeBrusk scored his first goal of the season, and Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves for the Canucks (5-2-3).

"I thought we played well. The Sharks played really well too. It was a good up-and-down hockey game," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "Obviously, [Suter] with a big game for us and Garland made some nice plays. We didn't crack after the game was tied, so I gotta give the guys a lot of credit."