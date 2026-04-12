SAN JOSE -- Linus Karlsson scored in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 at SAP Center on Saturday.
Canucks tie game late in 3rd period, edge Sharks in shootout
Karlsson gets winner in 6th round for Vancouver; Chernyshov scores twice for San Jose
Marco Rossi, Jake DeBrusk and Teddy Blueger scored for the Canucks (23-48-8), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Kevin Lankinen returned from an upper-body injury and made 28 saves in his first start since April 1.
"They came out real hard, and we were resilient," Canucks coach Adam Foote said. "Throughout the game, guys didn't quit. It was a fast-paced game, and we had a good penalty kill, and we were able to get a couple power-play goals."
Igor Chernyshov scored twice for the Sharks (37-34-8), who are 0-2-1 in their past three games. Yaroslav Askarov made 38 saves, and Macklin Celebrini had two assists to reach 110 points (42 goals, 68 assists).
San Jose is five points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with three games to play.
"Just some of our details, I would say, is the biggest thing," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said, "Details in our D zone, which was tonight. In previous games, there were some other issues."
Chernyshov put the Sharks up 1-0 at 16:19 of the first period. After a face-off win by Celebrini at the right face-off dot, Chernyshov got the puck at the top of the crease and made a backhand move around Lankinen's right pad.
Rossi tied the game 1-1 at 5:56 of the second period. Victor Mancini dumped the puck behind the Sharks net, and after Askarov read the bounce wrong, Rossi put the rebound in from the left of the crease while Askarov got caught on the back of the net, causing it to fall.
"I mean, lucky bounce and we'll take that," Rossi said. "We played a good game because we just kept it short out there. Nothing fancy tomorrow, just play a hard 60 again."
Tyler Toffoli put the Sharks back up 2-1 at 9:02. Sam Dickinson entered the zone at the left point and dropped a pass to Toffoli, and his wrist shot beat Lankinen by the glove.
DeBrusk tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 17:37. Filip Hronek fired a one-timer from the point, and the rebound went to DeBrusk at the top of the crease, and he slid the puck past Askarov's left pad.
Chernyshov gave San Jose a 3-2 lead at 12:44 of the third period. Celebrini made a pass from the left boards to the hash marks, and Chernyshov's wrist shot beat Lankinen over the glove.
"He knows how to get open. You see, his goal scoring is one of his best attributes," Celebrini said. "He's just such a force out there. It was great for him to get those goals."
Blueger tied the game 3-3 with a power-play goal at 17:01. Blueger took a loose puck at the right hash marks and fired a wrist shot over Askarov's glove.
NOTES: Elias Pettersson had an assist to pass Thomas Gradin (246) for the seventh-most road points in Canucks history. ... Celebrini recorded his 29th multipoint game of the season and surpassed Joe Thornton (28 in 2005-06) for the fourth most in a single season in franchise history. ... Celebrini recorded his 18th multiassist game of the season, which trails only Wayne Gretzky (21 in 1979-80 and 19 in 1980-81) and Sidney Crosby (20 in 2006-07) for the most by a teenager in a single season in NHL history.