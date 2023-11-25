Canucks at Sharks

CANUCKS (14-6-1) at SHARKS (3-15-2)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP, SNO, SNE, CITY
Canucks projected lineup
Sam Lafferty -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Anthony Beauvillier -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Cole McWard
Mark Friedman -- Tyler Myers
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Akito Hirose
Injured: Pius Suter (undisclosed), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Mike Hoffman
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair
Kevin Labanc -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs
Calen Addison -- Matt Benning
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Nikolai Knyzhov, Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Fabian Zetterlund (upper body), Jan Rutta (upper body), Filip Zadina (upper body
Status report
Neither team conducted a morning skate Saturday... DeSmith is projected to start after Demko made 23 saves in a 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Friday. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 22 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Zadina is day to day after being injured Friday, Sharks coach David Quinn said.