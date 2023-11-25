Canucks at Sharks

CANUCKS (14-6-1) at SHARKS (3-15-2)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP, SNO, SNE, CITY

Canucks projected lineup

Sam Lafferty -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Anthony Beauvillier -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Cole McWard

Mark Friedman -- Tyler Myers

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Akito Hirose

Injured: Pius Suter (undisclosed), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Mike Hoffman

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

Kevin Labanc -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Calen Addison -- Matt Benning

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Nikolai Knyzhov, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Fabian Zetterlund (upper body), Jan Rutta (upper body), Filip Zadina (upper body

Status report

Neither team conducted a morning skate Saturday... DeSmith is projected to start after Demko made 23 saves in a 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Friday. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 22 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Zadina is day to day after being injured Friday, Sharks coach David Quinn said.