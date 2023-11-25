Latest News

Corey Perry stepping away from Chicago Blackhawks

NHL Buzz news and notes November 25

NHL Buzz: Pelech on long-term injured reserve for Islanders
NHL On Tap news and notes November 25

NHL On Tap: Dubas faces Maple Leafs for 1st time as Penguins GM
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hockey inspires USA Paralympian Noah Grove after cancer

CHL notebook Predators prospect Graham Sward building confidence

NHL Morning Skate for November 25

Vancouver Canucks Seattle Kraken game recap November 24

Calgary Flames Dallas Stars game recap November 24

Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Wild game recap November 24

Tampa Bay Lightning Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 24

New York Islanders Ottawa Senators game recap November 24

Winnipeg Jets Florida Panthers game recap November 24

Pittsburgh Penguins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 24

Sharks mascot rock paper scissors canadiens goalie sam Montembeault

Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

Canucks at Sharks

CANUCKS (14-6-1) at SHARKS (3-15-2)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP, SNO, SNE, CITY

Canucks projected lineup

Sam Lafferty -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Anthony Beauvillier -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Cole McWard

Mark Friedman -- Tyler Myers

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Akito Hirose

Injured: Pius Suter (undisclosed), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Mike Hoffman

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

Kevin Labanc -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Calen Addison -- Matt Benning

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Nikolai Knyzhov, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Fabian Zetterlund (upper body), Jan Rutta (upper body), Filip Zadina (upper body

Status report

Neither team conducted a morning skate Saturday... DeSmith is projected to start after Demko made 23 saves in a 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Friday. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 22 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Zadina is day to day after being injured Friday, Sharks coach David Quinn said.