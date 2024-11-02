Canucks at Sharks projected lineups

CANUCKS (4-2-3) at SHARKS (3-7-2)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, CBC
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Derek Forbort, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Ethan Cardwell -- Alexander Wennberg -- Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow -- Will Smith -- Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Danil Gushchin
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Timothy Liljegren
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)
Status report
The Canucks placed forward Nils Aman on waivers Saturday for the purpose of reassigning him to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. ... Joshua, a forward, participated in Vancouver's morning skate Saturday but his not expected to play and has yet to make his season debut. ... Liljegren will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.