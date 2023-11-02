Canucks at Sharks

CANUCKS (6-2-1) at SHARKS (0-8-1)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Anthony Beauvillier
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin
Filip Zadina -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Nikita Okhotiuk
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ty Emberson, Mike Hoffman
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)
Status report
Demko could make his fourth start in five games after making 27 saves in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 39 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Sunday. ... Okhotiuk could make his Sharks debut.