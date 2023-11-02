Latest News

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Winnipeg Jets Vegas Golden Knights game preview november 2

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup

Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record

On Campus: NCAA free agents to watch this season

Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Canucks at Sharks

CANUCKS (6-2-1) at SHARKS (0-8-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Anthony Beauvillier

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin

Filip Zadina -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Nikita Okhotiuk

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Mike Hoffman

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)

Status report

Demko could make his fourth start in five games after making 27 saves in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 39 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Sunday. ... Okhotiuk could make his Sharks debut.