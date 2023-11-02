Canucks at Sharks

CANUCKS (6-2-1) at SHARKS (0-8-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Anthony Beauvillier

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin

Filip Zadina -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Nikita Okhotiuk

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Mike Hoffman

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)

Status report

Demko could make his fourth start in five games after making 27 saves in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 39 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Sunday. ... Okhotiuk could make his Sharks debut.