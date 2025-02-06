Canucks at Sharks projected lineups

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Aman

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Carson Soucy

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Victor Mancini

Injured: Quinn Hughes (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Andrew Poturalski -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Luke Kunin -- Barclay Goodrow

Carl Grundstrom -- Ty Dellandrea -- Walker Duehr

Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun

Mario Ferraro -- Jack Thompson

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Timothy Liljegren

Vitek Vanecek

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Colin White

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed)

Status report

Hughes, a defenseman who will play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, did not travel with the Canucks and will miss a third straight game. ... Linus Karlsson, a forward, was sent to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Aman, a forward, was recalled and is expected to play his first NHL game since Nov. 9. ... Wennberg, a forward, will miss his third straight game. ... Dellandrea, a forward, was activated off injured reserve and will play after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Kovalenko was placed on injured reserve. ... Vanecek (broken cheekbone) will make his first start since Dec. 14.