Canucks at Sharks projected lineups
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Drew O'Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Aman
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Carson Soucy
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Victor Mancini
Injured: Quinn Hughes (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Andrew Poturalski -- Will Smith
Collin Graf -- Luke Kunin -- Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom -- Ty Dellandrea -- Walker Duehr
Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun
Mario Ferraro -- Jack Thompson
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Timothy Liljegren
Vitek Vanecek
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Colin White
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed)
Status report
Hughes, a defenseman who will play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, did not travel with the Canucks and will miss a third straight game. ... Linus Karlsson, a forward, was sent to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Aman, a forward, was recalled and is expected to play his first NHL game since Nov. 9. ... Wennberg, a forward, will miss his third straight game. ... Dellandrea, a forward, was activated off injured reserve and will play after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Kovalenko was placed on injured reserve. ... Vanecek (broken cheekbone) will make his first start since Dec. 14.