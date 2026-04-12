Coach’s Challenge: VAN @ SJS – 17:37 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: San Jose

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Vancouver

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed the Referees’ call on the ice that the contact between Vancouver forward Jake DeBrusk and San Jose goaltender Yaroslav Askarov did not impair Askarov’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to DeBrusk's goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

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