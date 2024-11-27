Canucks at Penguins projected lineups

CANUCKS (11-6-3) at PENGUINS (7-12-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Erik Brannstrom -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson

Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Vincent Desharnais (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Michael Bunting -- Blake Lizotte -- Drew O’Connor

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes

Owen Pickering -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Matt Grzelcyk, Jesse Puljujarvi, Valtteri Puustinen

Injured: Cody Glass (concussion)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 2-0 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Silovs could start after Lankinen made 32 saves at Boston. ... Tomasino is expected to make his Penguins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Monday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. ... Lizotte will be a game-time decision after missing five games with a concussion.