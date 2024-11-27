Canucks at Penguins projected lineups

CANUCKS (11-6-3) at PENGUINS (7-12-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Erik Brannstrom -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Max Sasson
Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Vincent Desharnais (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Michael Bunting -- Blake Lizotte -- Drew O’Connor
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes
Owen Pickering -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Matt Grzelcyk, Jesse Puljujarvi, Valtteri Puustinen
Injured: Cody Glass (concussion)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 2-0 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Silovs could start after Lankinen made 32 saves at Boston. ... Tomasino is expected to make his Penguins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Monday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. ... Lizotte will be a game-time decision after missing five games with a concussion.