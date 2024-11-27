Canucks at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (11-6-3) at PENGUINS (7-12-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Erik Brannstrom -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson

Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Vincent Desharnais (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Michael Bunting -- Blake Lizotte -- Drew O’Connor

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes

Owen Pickering -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Matt Grzelcyk, Jesse Puljujarvi, Valtteri Puustinen

Injured: Cody Glass (concussion)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 2-0 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Silovs could start after Lankinen made 32 saves at Boston. ... Tomasino is expected to make his Penguins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Monday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. ... Lizotte will be a game-time decision after missing five games with a concussion.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jimenez' journey to Harvard inspired by dad's love for Rangers

NHL Buzz: Thompson back for Sabres against Wild

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Eichel, MacKinnon clash for last time until 4 Nations Face-Off

Schaefer leads CHL past USA in Game 1 of Prospects Challenge

Barkley reflects on 'long haul' to NHL, how eye injury ended playing career in Q&A

Mailbag: Predators’ likelihood to sell; Rangers’ return for Kreider, Trouba

Sergachev scores late in OT, lifts Utah past Canadiens

DeBrusk scores game-winner in return to Boston, Canucks shut out Bruins

Boeser returns from injury for Canucks against Bruins

Harbaugh brothers share funny childhood story about Orr

Blues analyst talks Montgomery’s impact on ‘@TheRink’ podcast 

NHL EDGE stats: Slavin reaches top skating speed by defenseman this season

Meier of Devils suspended 1 game for cross-checking

Tomasino traded to Penguins by Predators for 4th-round pick in 2027 NHL Draft