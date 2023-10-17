Canucks at Flyers

CANUCKS (2-0-0) at FLYERS (1-1-0)
6 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J. T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Anthony Beauvillier
Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Jack Studnicka
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Akito Hirose
Injured: Ilya Mikheyev (knee), Teddy Blueger (lower-body bruise), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed)
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Scott Laughton -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Marc Staal -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Nick Seeler
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Felix Sandstrom, Tyson Foerster, Emil Andrae
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Soucy practiced Monday and coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman will be a game-time decision. Soucy missed the first two games of the season because of an undisclosed injury. ... Mikheyev practiced Monday and Tocchet said the forward could make his season debut at some point during the Canucks' current road trip. After the Flyers, the Canucks play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, the Florida Panthers on Saturday and at the Nashville Predators on Oct. 24. Mikheyev last played Jan. 27. ... Blueger, a forward, is out week to week. ... Couturier is questionable to play. He did not practice Monday because he was "banged up," according to coach John Tortorella.