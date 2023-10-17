Canucks at Flyers

Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game against Flames with Capitals

Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game for Capitals against former team
New York Rangers adjusting well to Peter Laviolette system

Rangers finding early success while adjusting to Laviolette's system
Blackhawks veterans step up against Maple Leafs

Blackhawks find way to defeat Maple Leafs without offense from Bedard
Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com

Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com
Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought

Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought
Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken

Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken
Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils
Matthews held scoreless in loss to Blackhawks

Matthews denied hat trick record, Maple Leafs lose to Blackhawks
Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes

Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes
Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery

Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery
Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut
Ducks Troy Terry meets NFL legend Troy Aikman

Ducks forward Terry meets namesake Aikman in Monday Night Football booth
Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey

Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey lost in house fire
Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener

Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener
Hill to sport Las Vegas themed mask for Golden Knights

Hill to sport old-school Las Vegas-themed mask
McDavid, Oilers aim to shake slow start against Predators

McDavid, Oilers aim to shake slow start against Predators

Canucks at Flyers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (2-0-0) at FLYERS (1-1-0)

6 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J. T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Anthony Beauvillier

Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Jack Studnicka

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Akito Hirose

Injured: Ilya Mikheyev (knee), Teddy Blueger (lower-body bruise), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Scott Laughton -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Nick Seeler

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Felix Sandstrom, Tyson Foerster, Emil Andrae

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Soucy practiced Monday and coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman will be a game-time decision. Soucy missed the first two games of the season because of an undisclosed injury. ... Mikheyev practiced Monday and Tocchet said the forward could make his season debut at some point during the Canucks' current road trip. After the Flyers, the Canucks play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, the Florida Panthers on Saturday and at the Nashville Predators on Oct. 24. Mikheyev last played Jan. 27. ... Blueger, a forward, is out week to week. ... Couturier is questionable to play. He did not practice Monday because he was "banged up," according to coach John Tortorella.