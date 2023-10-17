Canucks at Flyers

CANUCKS (2-0-0) at FLYERS (1-1-0)

6 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J. T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Anthony Beauvillier

Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Jack Studnicka

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Akito Hirose

Injured: Ilya Mikheyev (knee), Teddy Blueger (lower-body bruise), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Scott Laughton -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Nick Seeler

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Felix Sandstrom, Tyson Foerster, Emil Andrae

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Soucy practiced Monday and coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman will be a game-time decision. Soucy missed the first two games of the season because of an undisclosed injury. ... Mikheyev practiced Monday and Tocchet said the forward could make his season debut at some point during the Canucks' current road trip. After the Flyers, the Canucks play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, the Florida Panthers on Saturday and at the Nashville Predators on Oct. 24. Mikheyev last played Jan. 27. ... Blueger, a forward, is out week to week. ... Couturier is questionable to play. He did not practice Monday because he was "banged up," according to coach John Tortorella.