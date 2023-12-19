Canucks at Predators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (21-9-2) at PREDATORS (18-13-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev ¬-- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Philip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Juuso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Dante Fabbro

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (upper body)

Status report

Kuzmenko will be a healthy scratch. Di Giuseppe took the forward's spot on the fourth line at the morning skate. … Sherwood participated in the morning skate but the forward will not play.

