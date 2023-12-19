Canucks at Predators

CANUCKS (21-9-2) at PREDATORS (18-13-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev ¬-- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter
Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Philip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Juuso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Dante Fabbro
Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (upper body)
Status report
Kuzmenko will be a healthy scratch. Di Giuseppe took the forward's spot on the fourth line at the morning skate. … Sherwood participated in the morning skate but the forward will not play.