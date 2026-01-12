Canucks at Canadiens projected lineups

CANUCKS (16-23-5) at CANADIENS (25-14-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson
Conor Garland -- David Kampf -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Drew O’Connor
Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Tom Willander -- Filip Hronek
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Victor Mancini
Nikita Tolopilo
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, Zeev Buium
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Owen Beck
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Sam Montembeault, Jayden Struble
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Jake Evans (lower body), Josh Anderson (upper body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)
Status report
Demko, a goalie, has returned to Vancouver for further evaluation and will be out for at least a week; he was injured during a 5-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Tolopilo will start after he was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Sunday. … Garland will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Sherwood, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will not play. “He’s trying to go through something, and my gut says it’s probably going to be a week to three weeks probably,” Canucks coach Adam Foote said. “It doesn’t look promising.” … Buium, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch after playing 13 straight games since he was acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12. … Rossi, a forward, is expected to be out 2-3 more weeks. … Anderson took part in the morning skate; the forward will not play but could return at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. … Laine, Dach and Evans also skated, but the forwards wore noncontact jerseys.