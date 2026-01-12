Canucks at Canadiens projected lineups

CANUCKS (16-23-5) at CANADIENS (25-14-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson

Conor Garland -- David Kampf -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Drew O’Connor

Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Tom Willander -- Filip Hronek

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Victor Mancini

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, Zeev Buium

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Owen Beck

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Sam Montembeault, Jayden Struble

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Jake Evans (lower body), Josh Anderson (upper body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)

Status report

Demko, a goalie, has returned to Vancouver for further evaluation and will be out for at least a week; he was injured during a 5-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Tolopilo will start after he was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Sunday. … Garland will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Sherwood, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will not play. “He’s trying to go through something, and my gut says it’s probably going to be a week to three weeks probably,” Canucks coach Adam Foote said. “It doesn’t look promising.” … Buium, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch after playing 13 straight games since he was acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12. … Rossi, a forward, is expected to be out 2-3 more weeks. … Anderson took part in the morning skate; the forward will not play but could return at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. … Laine, Dach and Evans also skated, but the forwards wore noncontact jerseys.