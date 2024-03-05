Canucks at Kings

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (39-17-7) at KINGS (31-19-10)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter

Vasily Podkolzin -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Ian Cole

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman

Injured: Tyler Myers (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Quinton Byfield

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte

Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Brandt Clarke

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Adrian Kempe (upper body), Mikey Anderson (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

Soucy will return after missing 17 games because of a fractured knuckle sustained against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 20. … Talbot was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate and is expected to start for the fourth straight game. … The Kings could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third straight game.

