Canucks at Kings

CANUCKS (39-17-7) at KINGS (31-19-10)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter
Vasily Podkolzin -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Ian Cole
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman
Injured: Tyler Myers (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Quinton Byfield
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte
Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Brandt Clarke
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Adrian Kempe (upper body), Mikey Anderson (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
Soucy will return after missing 17 games because of a fractured knuckle sustained against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 20. … Talbot was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate and is expected to start for the fourth straight game. … The Kings could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third straight game.