Canucks at Kings

CANUCKS (47-21-8) at KINGS (40-25-11)
10 p.m. ET; BSSC, SNP, CITY, SN1
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev -- Teddy Blueger -- Vasily Podkolzin
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Cole
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Noah Juulsen, Nils Aman
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Di Giuseppe and Suter each could return after being scratched when Vancouver dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 2-1 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. … Danault is expected to return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Turcotte, a center, practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday but will miss his ninth straight game. ... Talbot is expected to make his sixth start in eight games.