Canucks at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (47-21-8) at KINGS (40-25-11)

10 p.m. ET; BSSC, SNP, CITY, SN1

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev -- Teddy Blueger -- Vasily Podkolzin

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Cole

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Noah Juulsen, Nils Aman

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Di Giuseppe and Suter each could return after being scratched when Vancouver dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 2-1 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. … Danault is expected to return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Turcotte, a center, practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday but will miss his ninth straight game. ... Talbot is expected to make his sixth start in eight games.

