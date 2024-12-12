Miller returns, ready to 'get back and compete' for Canucks

VANCOUVER -- J.T. Miller will return from a personal leave of absence for the Vancouver Canucks against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS).

The 31-year-old forward took part in his first full practice Wednesday since leaving the team for personal reasons on Nov. 19. He had missed the past 10 games.

"I am playing tonight, and I really would appreciate if we just stayed away from the reasons why I wasn't here," Miller said Thursday. "I'm not going to dive into the reasons why I wasn't here the last three, four weeks. So, I'm here with the team, and I am ready to look forward to what's going to happen in the future, not necessarily what has happened in the past."

Miller has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 17 games this season, which is seventh on the Canucks. He was second on the team in scoring before going on leave.

"I'm excited, he's excited, the players are excited," coach Rick Tocchet said. "He's one of the best players in the League, so when you get a guy like that back in the lineup, it means a lot."

Miller, who is in his sixth season with Vancouver and 13th in the NHL, said it was hard to be away from the team for so long.

"It [stinks] no matter what it's for," Miller said. "This is a family away from family here and you miss the guys and I'm just excited to be around them and get back and compete."

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet expects to see energy from Miller, which is why his line is usually on the ice to start games.

"He plays the game the way it should be played with a lot of fire. I don't expect anything different," Tocchet said. "I just think that the attitude at the start of the games, he really brings that, puts the other team on their toes right off the bat. … I think having a guy like him, he'll help drag guys into the fight. I think that what's he's really good at."

Miller led Vancouver with career highs in goals (37), points (103) and power-play points (40) last season, and was a career-high plus-32. He is in the second season of a seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed on Sept. 2, 2022.

Vancouver was 5-3-2 in the 10 games without Miller in the lineup.

"He brings so much, so many different angles, what he does for our lineup, balancing it out, and what he does for the room with his leadership and his presence," defenseman Tyler Myers said. "When he stepped away, a lot of us felt like we wanted to give him his time and space so we didn't talk to him too much. But we all sent him check-in texts, and it sounds like he had a good few weeks. And I hope he did and really, it's just really nice to have him back."