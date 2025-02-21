Canucks hope possible Quinn Hughes return fuels momentum built before 4 Nations break

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks hope the potential return of defenseman Quinn Hughes allows them to carry over the momentum they built before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Canucks (26-18-11) won three straight games and six of eight (6-1-1) before the break despite missing Hughes for the final four games because of an undisclosed injury.

They've also been integrating three new players who were acquired in trades a day apart, forward Filip Chytil, who came over from the New York Rangers for forward J.T. Miller on Jan. 31, and defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor, who were acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 1.

Hughes could be an option to play when the Canucks start a five-game road trip at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC).

And almost as important to the recent success has been a reappearance of the forecheck and defensive foundation that helped Vancouver reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season after failing to qualify the previous three.

Maintaining that style and focus will be crucial for a team currently in the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

"We're really starting to find our game and play well defensively," forward Brock Boeser said. "The biggest thing for us last year was our defensive game was so good, and I really started to feel like our defensive game has been so much better and that's why I think we're not giving up as many goals and shutting down some really good offensive teams. And that was a big key for us last year, our defensive game, and we kind of feed off that, so that's a key focus for us coming back."

After going 3-7-3 and allowing 3.46 goals in 13 games from Dec. 28-Jan. 23, Vancouver limited opponents to two goals or fewer in their six wins during their current hot streak, including two goals total in their final three games.

"We've had a lot of buy-in with our structure," defenseman Tyler Myers said. "Guys seem to be sacrificing a bit more in terms of blocking shots, we're playing as a five-man unit within our structure, everybody that's stepping over the bench is on the same page, and we want to try and continue where we left off."