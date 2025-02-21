Canucks hope possible Quinn Hughes return fuels momentum built before 4 Nations break

Vancouver won 6 of 8 before pause, 'We're really starting to find our game'

VAN continue play after break

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks hope the potential return of defenseman Quinn Hughes allows them to carry over the momentum they built before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Canucks (26-18-11) won three straight games and six of eight (6-1-1) before the break despite missing Hughes for the final four games because of an undisclosed injury.

They've also been integrating three new players who were acquired in trades a day apart, forward Filip Chytil, who came over from the New York Rangers for forward J.T. Miller on Jan. 31, and defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor, who were acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 1.

Hughes could be an option to play when the Canucks start a five-game road trip at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC).

And almost as important to the recent success has been a reappearance of the forecheck and defensive foundation that helped Vancouver reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season after failing to qualify the previous three.

Maintaining that style and focus will be crucial for a team currently in the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

"We're really starting to find our game and play well defensively," forward Brock Boeser said. "The biggest thing for us last year was our defensive game was so good, and I really started to feel like our defensive game has been so much better and that's why I think we're not giving up as many goals and shutting down some really good offensive teams. And that was a big key for us last year, our defensive game, and we kind of feed off that, so that's a key focus for us coming back."

After going 3-7-3 and allowing 3.46 goals in 13 games from Dec. 28-Jan. 23, Vancouver limited opponents to two goals or fewer in their six wins during their current hot streak, including two goals total in their final three games.

"We've had a lot of buy-in with our structure," defenseman Tyler Myers said. "Guys seem to be sacrificing a bit more in terms of blocking shots, we're playing as a five-man unit within our structure, everybody that's stepping over the bench is on the same page, and we want to try and continue where we left off."

Top storylines for rest of 2024-25 NHL regular season

You May Also Like

Top storylines for rest of 2024-25 NHL regular season

That's what the Canucks were hoping to do coming into the season after reaching Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers last season. But with significant roster turnover, including seven new players, and several injuries, including No.1 goalie Thatcher Demko missing the first two months of the season because of an injury to his left knee and forward Dakota Joshua missing a month after surgery for testicular cancer, the momentum didn't carry over.

Instead, the Canucks found themselves outside of playoff position before their recent surge and were making headlines because of a strained relationship between Miller and forward Elias Pettersson.

"Some of the things that we've battled through as a team, I feel like we're coming out on the other side of it," said Hughes, who also missed four games through early January because of a hand injury. "I think we're a pretty resilient group at this moment."

Hughes returned to practice this week and talked like he'd be back in the lineup soon. But the Canucks won't have Demko during the road trip because a lower-body injury sustained during the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 8, their final game before the break.

Vancouver does have goalie Kevin Lankinen, who signed a five-year, $22.5 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) on Friday that starts next season. Lankinen, who played for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, is 19-8-7 with a .905 save percentage and four shutouts in 34 games.

Goalie Arturs Silovs also will play, with two sets of back-to-back games on the trip.

Having Pettersson should help ease the burden on the goalies. He's already impressed with his defensive play and puck moving, while also slotting other defensemen into better spots on the depth chart.

O'Connor and Chytil have added speed to the forecheck and backcheck, which has been a big part of the renewed focus on playing more like they did last season.

"We kind of got off maybe coming back as five quick, as fast as we can, and breaking out together," assistant coach Adam Foote said. "We worked on it and players bought in and you saw a little bit of a sway the last eight [games]."

Now they just need to pick it up again coming out of the break.

"Going into break we built a little bit of confidence, built a little bit of an identity, built some camaraderie within the room," forward Teddy Blueger said. "This stretch going forward, it's really important to build on that."

Related Content

Lankinen signs 5-year, $22.5 million contract with Canucks

Boeser buries go-ahead PPG

O'Connor buries penalty shot in OT

Chytil ties it up with a wrister

Latest News

Jones of Blackhawks open to waiving no-movement clause for trade: report

NHLPA: 4 Nations Face-Off just beginning new era for international hockey

NHL Buzz: Matthew Tkachuk unlikely to play for Panthers against Kraken on Saturday

Binnington 'wasn't going to lose' in 4 Nations finale, Blues teammates say

Ovechkin, Capitals to resume play with Gretzky goals chase as main event

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Jenner to make season debut for Blue Jackets against Blackhawks

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 21

Lankinen signs 5-year, $22.5 million contract with Canucks

McDavid's golden goal among top moments at 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Wild-Red Wings, Capitals-Penguins on ABC highlight national TV weekend sked

Eyssimont writes special essay for NHL.com about his experience with Crohn's disease

NHL.com unveils picks for Quarter-Century Team

Initial mock selections discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

'Clutch' MacKinnon named MVP of 4 Nations Face-Off