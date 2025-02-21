Lankinen signs 5-year, $22.5 million contract with Canucks

Kevin Lankinen signed a five-year, $22.5 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The deal, which begins next season, has an average annual value of $4.5 million.

Lankinen is 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and four shutouts in 34 games (32 starts) this season. He also played for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, going 1-1-0 with a 4.84 GAA and .811 save percentage in two games.

The 29-year-old had signed a one-year, $875,000 contract Sept. 21, and would have been an unrestricted free agent July 1.

"Kevin has done a great job for us in net this season," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "Right from the start of the year, he has shown a strong desire to compete and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win hockey games. A good leader and teammate, we wouldn't be in the position we are in right now without his strong play."

In 146 NHL games with the Canucks, Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks, Lankinen is 64-51-19 with a 2.94 GAA, .905 save percentage and seven shutouts in 146 games (133 starts).

