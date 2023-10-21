Latest News

Blue Jackets fan holds up Fantilli sign at College GameDay on ESPN
NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes
NHL Buzz: Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild with upper-body injury
Andersson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game
Jack Hughes gets 4 points, lifts Devils past Islanders in OT 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury
Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames
Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay after playoff triumph
Bedard’s home opener with Blackhawks has excitement ‘off the charts’
Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame induction news in video
Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers
Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 
Fabbri out 4 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury
NHL Buzz: Werenski could return for Blue Jackets against Flames
Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings' all-time games played leader
Capitals-Canadiens, Jets-Oilers highlight weekend schedule

Canucks at Panthers

CANUCKS (2-2-0) at PANTHERS (2-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko 

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty

Anthony Beauvillier -- Jack Studnicka -- Conor Garland

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Mark Friedman

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Nils Hoglander

Injured: Teddy Blueger (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Loustarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins -- Anton Lundell -- Justin Sourdif

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: William Lockwood, Mike Reilly

Injured: Johan Gadjovich (upper body), Sam Bennett (lower body), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder)

Status report

Mikheyev will make his season debut; he has not played since last season when he sustained a knee injury in January. … Coach Rick Tocchet altered the lines for the Canucks, with the top line the only one remaining intact from a 4-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. … DeSmith will make his second start of the season. … Bobrovsky will start for the Panthers for the fifth consecutive game to begin the season. He has won his past two starts, allowing a total of four goals against the New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs. … Bennett could return from his preseason injury as early as Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, Florida coach Paul Maurice said.