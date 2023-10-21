Canucks at Panthers

CANUCKS (2-2-0) at PANTHERS (2-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty

Anthony Beauvillier -- Jack Studnicka -- Conor Garland

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Mark Friedman

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Nils Hoglander

Injured: Teddy Blueger (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Loustarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins -- Anton Lundell -- Justin Sourdif

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: William Lockwood, Mike Reilly

Injured: Johan Gadjovich (upper body), Sam Bennett (lower body), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder)

Status report

Mikheyev will make his season debut; he has not played since last season when he sustained a knee injury in January. … Coach Rick Tocchet altered the lines for the Canucks, with the top line the only one remaining intact from a 4-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. … DeSmith will make his second start of the season. … Bobrovsky will start for the Panthers for the fifth consecutive game to begin the season. He has won his past two starts, allowing a total of four goals against the New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs. … Bennett could return from his preseason injury as early as Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, Florida coach Paul Maurice said.