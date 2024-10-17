Canucks at Panthers

CANUCKS (0-1-2) at PANTHERS (3-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Danton Heinen -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Daniel Sprong
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Aman -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Arshdeep Bains, Derek Forbort
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich -- Patrick Giles -- Uvis Balinskis
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Adam Boqvist -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Lankinen is expected to start after Silovs made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. … Brannstrom was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday after forward Aatu Raty was reassigned to the AHL on Wednesday. ... Forbort, a defenseman, is away from the team because of personal reasons. … Barkov skated for the first time since getting injured Oct. 10. The forward worked out on hs own and could be out as long as two more weeks, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. ... With Barkov and Tkachuk, a forward, not playing, Florida has had to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen the past three games. Balinskis, a defenseman, has been playing right wing on the fourth line.