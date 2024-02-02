Tocchet, Canucks excited to add Lindholm after trade with Flames

TORONTO -- Rick Tocchet considers himself a puzzle guy, and the Vancouver Canucks coach is thrilled about having another piece to fit in following the trade to acquire forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

“He’s a big piece,” Tocchet said during the 2024 NHL All-Star Game Media Day at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. “He fits a puzzle for us. To win, you have to have those guys that can play 200 feet, that also can score but also play defense. And that’s kind of the identity we try to play this year.”

That’s been the winning formula this season for the Canucks (33-11-5), who are tied with the Boston Bruins for the NHL lead with 71 points. Vancouver was already going to be the most represented team at the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS), led by forwards Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, defenseman Quinn Hughes and goalie Thatcher Demko, with Tocchet selected as one of four coaches.

Lindholm, who was slated to represent the Flames in Toronto, became the Canucks’ sixth player in the All-Star Game after the trade that sent forward Andrei Kuzmenko to Calgary, along with Vancouver’s first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, and defenseman prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo.

“It’s exciting,” Lindholm said. “Whoever I’m playing with, I’m just going to try to do my thing. Bring the same things every night, work hard and help this team. Try to enjoy this weekend, and then we’ll see.”

The Canucks are being careful not to look too far ahead, but they know the expectations have been raised after adding Lindholm, who had 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 49 games for the Flames this season. The 29-year-old has had at least 50 points in four of his 10 NHL seasons, including an NHL career-high 82 in 2021-22.

“I don’t think we are certainly worried about outsiders’ expectations,” Miller said. “We really don’t talk about them ourselves and we really have gone by the mantra of day-by-day since training camp, and it’s been a really humbling way for our team to achieve success. Obviously, there’s been some individuals head to toe that have had really good seasons, and I think that’s why we’re where we are in the standings.

“But we’ve been trying to take that attitude this whole time. So, we’re not worried about even the playoffs, yet. We have a lot to go through as a team yet and it’s only going to get a lot harder, and that’s something we’re trying to embrace moving forward.”