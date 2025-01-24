Draisaitl, Hyman each has 3 points, Oilers score 6 to ease past Canucks

Draisaitl, who scored in his third straight game (four goals), also extended his home point streak to 17 games (31 points; 14 goals, 17 assists).

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, and Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for the Oilers (30-15-3), who had lost their previous two games following a four-game winning streak.

Both Oilers forward Connor McDavid and Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers were serving the second game of their respective three-game suspensions following matching cross-checking infractions from their previous meeting, a 3-2 Canucks win on Saturday.

“With Connor out, everyone needs to step up and I thought it was a good four-line performance. All the ‘D’ contributed and ‘Picks’ played great. Good team win,” said Hyman, who played without a full face shield for the first time since breaking his nose Dec. 16. “It's been a long time.

“It's more natural, easier to breathe and when you look down you can see the puck and bury it there when you've got a split second. That helps.”