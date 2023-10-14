Latest News

Canucks at Oilers

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (1-0-0) at OILERS (0-1-0)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Anthony Beauvillier

Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Jack Studnicka

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Akito Hirose -- Noah Juulsen

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: None

Injured: Teddy Blueger (lower-body bruise), Ilya Mikheyev (ACL), Carson Soucy (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod  -- Warren Foegele

Adam Erne -- Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci

Philip Broberg -- Mattias Ekholm

Stuart Skinner

Jack Campbell

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais

Injured: None

Status report

DeSmith will start after Demko left during the third period of a season-opening 8-1 win against the Oilers on Wednesday because of the flu. ... Edmonton will dress a conventional lineup after going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen Wednesday. ... Ekholm will play after missing the opener with a groin injury. ... Skinner will start after making 12 saves in relief of Campbell on Wednesday. ... Erne will make his Oilers debut after signing with them Friday.