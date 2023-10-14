Canucks at Oilers

CANUCKS (1-0-0) at OILERS (0-1-0)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Anthony Beauvillier
Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Jack Studnicka
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Akito Hirose -- Noah Juulsen
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: None
Injured: Teddy Blueger (lower-body bruise), Ilya Mikheyev (ACL), Carson Soucy (undisclosed)
Oilers projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele
Adam Erne -- Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci
Philip Broberg -- Mattias Ekholm
Stuart Skinner
Jack Campbell
Scratched: Vincent Desharnais
Injured: None
Status report
DeSmith will start after Demko left during the third period of a season-opening 8-1 win against the Oilers on Wednesday because of the flu. ... Edmonton will dress a conventional lineup after going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen Wednesday. ... Ekholm will play after missing the opener with a groin injury. ... Skinner will start after making 12 saves in relief of Campbell on Wednesday. ... Erne will make his Oilers debut after signing with them Friday.