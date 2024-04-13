Canucks at Oilers

CANUCKS (48-22-9) at OILERS (48-24-6)

10 p.m. CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Cole

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Nils Aman, Phillip Di Guiseppe, Mark Friedman, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Thatcher Demko (knee)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Cody Ceci

Injured: Sam Carrick (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body)

Status report

Demko was a full participant in the Canucks morning skate Saturday, but the goalie will miss his 14th straight game. ... DeSmith will start after Silovs started the previous two games. ... Podkolzin, a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, enters the lineup on the fourth line for Di Guiseppe, a forward. ... McDavid took part in the Oilers morning skate Saturday but the center will miss his third consecutive game. ... Skinner will alternate starts with Picard for the ninth consecutive game.

