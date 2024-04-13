Canucks at Oilers

CANUCKS (48-22-9) at OILERS (48-24-6)
10 p.m. CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Cole
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Nils Aman, Phillip Di Guiseppe, Mark Friedman, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Thatcher Demko (knee)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Cody Ceci
Injured: Sam Carrick (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body)
Status report
Demko was a full participant in the Canucks morning skate Saturday, but the goalie will miss his 14th straight game. ... DeSmith will start after Silovs started the previous two games. ... Podkolzin, a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, enters the lineup on the fourth line for Di Guiseppe, a forward. ... McDavid took part in the Oilers morning skate Saturday but the center will miss his third consecutive game. ... Skinner will alternate starts with Picard for the ninth consecutive game.