Cancuks at Stars projected lineups

CANUCKS (23-17-10) at STARS (32-17-1)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN

Canucks projected lineup

Danton Heinen -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Dakota Joshua

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Elias Pettersson, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Evgenii Dadonov -- Sam Steel -- Logan Stankoven

Brendan Smith -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Esa Lindell

Kyle Capobianco -- Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Canucks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. … Heiskanen, a defenseman, is week to week after colliding with Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone during a 4-3 overtime win Wednesday. ... Lundkvist, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. … Marchment, a forward, participated in the Stars morning skate Friday and is getting close to returning; he has missed the past 16 games after taking a puck to the face during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 27. … Capobianco was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Friday.