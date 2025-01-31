Cancuks at Stars projected lineups

CANUCKS (23-17-10) at STARS (32-17-1)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN
Canucks projected lineup
Danton Heinen -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Dakota Joshua
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Elias Pettersson, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Evgenii Dadonov -- Sam Steel -- Logan Stankoven
Brendan Smith -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Esa Lindell
Kyle Capobianco -- Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Canucks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. … Heiskanen, a defenseman, is week to week after colliding with Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone during a 4-3 overtime win Wednesday. ... Lundkvist, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. … Marchment, a forward, participated in the Stars morning skate Friday and is getting close to returning; he has missed the past 16 games after taking a puck to the face during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 27. … Capobianco was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Friday.