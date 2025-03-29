Blue Jackets rally to defeat Canucks in shootout

Jenner had two goals and an assist, Fabbro had a goal and two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (33-29-9), who trailed 3-0 in the first period and fell behind 5-3 early in the third. Kent Johnson scored the lone goal of the shootout.

Aatu Raty scored two goals, Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist, and Pius Suter and Kiefer Sherwood each had three assists for the Canucks (34-26-13). Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves.

Jenner tied it 5-5 on the power play at 16:46 of the third period, and Mathieu Olivier gave Columbus a 6-5 lead at 17:08 before Raty tied it 6-6 just 23 seconds later, scoring from in front off a Dakota Joshua pass.

Linus Karlsson put Vancouver up 1-0 at 8:51 of the first with a power-play goal.

Boeser increased the lead to 2-0 at 10:35 with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle, and Jake DeBrusk made it 3-0 at 13:26 with a power-play goal.

Jenner cut it to 3-1 at 34 seconds of the second period when a shot from the left point by Denton Mateychuk deflected off Jenner’s hand, giving him a three-game goal streak.

Kirill Marchenko scored from the inside edge of the left circle at 4:54 to make it 3-2 before Fabbro tied it 3-3 at 8:44 with a wrist shot from the left point.

Tyler Myers put the Canucks ahead 4-3 with a short-handed goal at 11:23 off a setup by Sherwood during the first of a double-minor for high sticking by Elias Pettersson.

Raty made it 5-3 at 6:42 of the third before Mateychuk cut it to 5-4 at 7:03.

Justin Danforth appeared to tie it 5-5 at 11:53, but his goal was overturned after Vancouver challenged for goaltender interference.