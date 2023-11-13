Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard continues scoring 

Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game recap November 12

Oilers look to respond under new coach Kris Knoblauch

Kris Knoblauch brings even-keeled approach as new Oilers coach

Henrik Lundqvist has perfect return to ice at Legends Classic

Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz out for season

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Jay Woodcroft fired as Oilers coach replaced by Kris Knoblauch

Chicago Blackhawks Florida Panthers game recap november 12

Former goalie Roman Cechmanek dies at 52

Mitch Marner dog gets toy Maple Leafs fan

Global Series Blog Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider

Detroit Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season

Anton Forsberg Ottawa Senators look to get back on track

NHL Buzz news and notes November 12

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL On Tap news and notes November 12

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Coach’s Challenge: VAN @ MTL -- 7:56 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Vancouver

Type of Challenge: Offside

Result: Call on the ice is overturned -- No Goal Montreal

Explanation: Video review determined that Montreal’s Cole Caufield preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an offside position prior to Christian Dvorak’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Offside” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 12:17 (7:43 elapsed time), when the offside infraction occurred.