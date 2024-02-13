Canucks at Blackhawks

CANUCKS (35-12-6) at BLACKHAWKS (14-35-3)

8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Elias Lindholm -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Sam Lafferty -- Ilya Mikheyev

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Mark Friedman -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nils Aman, Jett Woo

Injured: Carson Soucy (hand)

Suspended: Nikita Zadorov

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Tyler Johnson

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato -- Zach Sanford -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Louis Crevier -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Boris Katchouk

Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Connor Murphy (lower body), Jarred Tinordi (right groin strain)

Status report

Demko is expected to make his eighth start in 10 games. ... Soucy, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday. ... Woo, a defenseman, was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. ... Tinordi, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. ... Mrazek will start for the 12th time in 14 games.