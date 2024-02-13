Canucks at Blackhawks

CANUCKS (35-12-6) at BLACKHAWKS (14-35-3)
8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Elias Lindholm -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Sam Lafferty -- Ilya Mikheyev
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Mark Friedman -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nils Aman, Jett Woo
Injured: Carson Soucy (hand)
Suspended: Nikita Zadorov
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Tyler Johnson
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Taylor Raddysh
Ryan Donato -- Zach Sanford -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Louis Crevier -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Boris Katchouk
Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Connor Murphy (lower body), Jarred Tinordi (right groin strain)
Status report
Demko is expected to make his eighth start in 10 games. ... Soucy, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday. ... Woo, a defenseman, was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. ... Tinordi, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. ... Mrazek will start for the 12th time in 14 games.