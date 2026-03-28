Canucks at Flames projected lineups

CANUCKS (21-42-8) at FLAMES (30-34-8)

10:00 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY

Canucks projected lineup

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Evander Kane

Curtis Douglas -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Victor Mancini -- P.O Joseph

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson, Elias Pettersson

Injured: Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Flames projected lineup

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Victor Olofsson

Brennan Othmann -- Tyson Gross -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Brayden Pachal -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Martin Pospisil, John Beecher, Yan Kuznetsov

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Connor Zary (upper body), Joel Hanley (upper body)

Status report

Canucks coach Adam Foote said that Douglas will play in place of Sasson and Mancini will get into the lineup in place of Petterson. … Hanley, a defenseman, will miss the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury; Pachal will replace him. … Othmann, acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on March 6, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will make his debut with the Flames. … Gross, who signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flames on March 12, will play after sitting out the past two games as a healthy scratch. … Zary, a forward, skated for the second day in a row, but will miss his fourth straight game after he was boarded by Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer in the third period of a 4-1 win March 20.