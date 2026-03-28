Canucks at Flames projected lineups

CANUCKS (21-42-8) at FLAMES (30-34-8)
10:00 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY
Canucks projected lineup
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Evander Kane
Curtis Douglas -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Jake DeBrusk -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Victor Mancini -- P.O Joseph
Nikita Tolopilo
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Max Sasson, Elias Pettersson
Injured: Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Flames projected lineup
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Victor Olofsson
Brennan Othmann -- Tyson Gross -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Brayden Pachal -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Martin Pospisil, John Beecher, Yan Kuznetsov
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Connor Zary (upper body), Joel Hanley (upper body)
Status report
Canucks coach Adam Foote said that Douglas will play in place of Sasson and Mancini will get into the lineup in place of Petterson. … Hanley, a defenseman, will miss the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury; Pachal will replace him. … Othmann, acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on March 6, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will make his debut with the Flames. … Gross, who signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flames on March 12, will play after sitting out the past two games as a healthy scratch. … Zary, a forward, skated for the second day in a row, but will miss his fourth straight game after he was boarded by Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer in the third period of a 4-1 win March 20.