Canucks at Flames

CANUCKS (15-8-1) at FLAMES (10-10-3)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Mark Friedman
Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Flames projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert -- Jordan Oesterle
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Status report
Demko is expected to start for the seventh time in eight games. ... Zadorov, traded to the Canucks by the Flames for two draft picks Thursday, will make his Vancouver debut. ... Markstrom will make his seventh start in 10 games.