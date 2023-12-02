Canucks at Flames

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (15-8-1) at FLAMES (10-10-3)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Mark Friedman

Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert -- Jordan Oesterle

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Status report

Demko is expected to start for the seventh time in eight games. ... Zadorov, traded to the Canucks by the Flames for two draft picks Thursday, will make his Vancouver debut. ... Markstrom will make his seventh start in 10 games.

