Bruins end Canucks point streak at 12 with shutout

The Bruins scored twice within 15 seconds in the first minute of the second period to push the lead to 4-0. Morgan Geekie scored when the puck took an awkward bounce off his stick and was poked in by Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers at 34 seconds, and Zacha scored from the slot at 49 seconds off a pass from James van Riemsdyk.

“It’s a good challenge for us to kind of battle test us here,” Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm said. “We talk about the process here, it’s just one hockey game. We look forward to more training and getting to the next game, but of course [Vancouver’s] a really good hockey team, so we played them really well.”

Canucks forward Nils Hoglander appeared to score at 12:57 when he batted the puck in out of the air, but the goal was disallowed for high-sticking.

“Credit to [the Bruins], they stuck to their game,” Hughes said. “But also, I mean, we can’t give them two short-handed goals and then the two goals that we gave them in the second are kind of our own mistakes. So they didn’t do anything necessarily too [well], it was just us shooting [ourselves] in the foot.”

NOTES: Marchand scored the third-fastest game-opening, short-handed goal in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky and Dirk Graham share the record at 30 seconds, each accomplishing it less than two months apart in 1986 (Graham on Oct. 18; Gretzky on Dec. 10). … Marchand reached 25 goals in a season for the 10th time, second in Bruins history behind Johnny Bucyk (11). … Coyle extended his point streak to 10 games (15 points; four goals, 11 assists). … Hughes’ seven-game point streak and three-game multipoint streak ended. … Canucks forward Brock Boeser had a three-game multipoint streak end.