Canucks at Bruins projected lineups

CANUCKS (14-17-3) at BRUINS (20-15-0)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SN360
Canucks projected lineup
Conor Garland -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Jake DeBrusk
Evander Kane -- Max Sasson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Liam Ohgren -- Drew O'Connor -- Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Aatu Raty
Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves
Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate a 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Friday. … Arvidsson participated in the Bruins’ morning skate, but coach Marco Sturm said the forward is not ready to return this weekend; Boston hosts the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. … Viel will play with Steeves, a forward, a healthy scratch. … Khusnutdinov will play wing on the first line, and Geekie is expected to begin on the second line.