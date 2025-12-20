Canucks at Bruins projected lineups

CANUCKS (14-17-3) at BRUINS (20-15-0)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SN360

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Jake DeBrusk

Evander Kane -- Max Sasson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Liam Ohgren -- Drew O'Connor -- Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Aatu Raty

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Alex Steeves

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate a 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Friday. … Arvidsson participated in the Bruins’ morning skate, but coach Marco Sturm said the forward is not ready to return this weekend; Boston hosts the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. … Viel will play with Steeves, a forward, a healthy scratch. … Khusnutdinov will play wing on the first line, and Geekie is expected to begin on the second line.