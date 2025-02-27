Canucks at Ducks projected lineups

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander

Dakota Joshua -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Derek Forbort

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Carson Soucy, Nils Aman, Victor Mancini

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (hernia)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Mason McTavish -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Sam Colangelo

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Oscar Dansk

Scratched: Olen Zellweger

Injured: John Gibson (upper body), Brock McGinn (knee), Robby Fabbri (upper body)

Suspended: Trevor Zegras

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Myers was hit in the neck with a shot by Kings forward Kevin Fiala during overtime and did not return; Myers had swelling after the game but coach Rick Tocchet did not rule him out Thursday. ... Colangelo was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Thursday to replace Fabbri, a forward, who will be placed on injured reserve. ... Gibson, a goalie, will miss his third straight game; he participated in the Ducks morning skate Thursday, but Dansk will back up Dostal for the third time in a row. ... Zegras, a forward will serve the second game of his three-game suspension for interference on Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen in a 5-4 overtime loss Sunday.