Canucks at Ducks projected lineups
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander
Dakota Joshua -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Derek Forbort
Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Carson Soucy, Nils Aman, Victor Mancini
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (hernia)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Mason McTavish -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Sam Colangelo
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Oscar Dansk
Scratched: Olen Zellweger
Injured: John Gibson (upper body), Brock McGinn (knee), Robby Fabbri (upper body)
Suspended: Trevor Zegras
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Myers was hit in the neck with a shot by Kings forward Kevin Fiala during overtime and did not return; Myers had swelling after the game but coach Rick Tocchet did not rule him out Thursday. ... Colangelo was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Thursday to replace Fabbri, a forward, who will be placed on injured reserve. ... Gibson, a goalie, will miss his third straight game; he participated in the Ducks morning skate Thursday, but Dansk will back up Dostal for the third time in a row. ... Zegras, a forward will serve the second game of his three-game suspension for interference on Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen in a 5-4 overtime loss Sunday.