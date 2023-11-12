Canucks at Canadiens

CANUCKS (10-3-1) AT CANADIENS (7-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Sam Lafferty -- Teddy Blueger -- Anthony Beauvillier
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Nils Hoglander, Jack Studnicka, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Guillaume Brisebois (lower body), Tucker Poolman (head)
Canadiens projected lineup
Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki --Josh Anderson
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Christian Dvorak -- Cole Caufield
Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron
Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris
Jake Allen
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Joel Armia, Cayden Primeau
Injured: David Savard (hand)
Status Report
DeSmith will start after Demko made 17 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Blueger is expected to make his Canucks debut. Hoglander, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch. … Allen will start after Montembeault made 26 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. … Harris will be a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury he sustained Saturday. Gustav Lindstrom will be recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League if he is unable to play.