Canucks at Canadiens

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (10-3-1) AT CANADIENS (7-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Sam Lafferty -- Teddy Blueger -- Anthony Beauvillier

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Nils Hoglander, Jack Studnicka, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Guillaume Brisebois (lower body), Tucker Poolman (head)

Canadiens projected lineup

Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki --Josh Anderson 

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Christian Dvorak -- Cole Caufield

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard 

Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron 

Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Joel Armia, Cayden Primeau

Injured: David Savard (hand)

Status Report

DeSmith will start after Demko made 17 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Blueger is expected to make his Canucks debut. Hoglander, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch. … Allen will start after Montembeault made 26 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. … Harris will be a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury he sustained Saturday. Gustav Lindstrom will be recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League if he is unable to play.