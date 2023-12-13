Van Riemsdyk homecoming highlighted by mother's birthday ahead of Bruins playing Devils

BOSTON -- James van Riemsdykdidn't grow up a fan of the New Jersey Devils back in Middletown, New Jersey, but the Boston Bruins forward certainly has fond memories of the Meadowlands-era Devils and beyond. Plus, a trip to Prudential Center in Newark always comes with the stands full of family and a raucous cheering section.

This trip, though, provides extra incentive.

James' mother, Allison, happened to have her birthday Tuesday, which meant he got to join in on the evening's dinner festivities in Hoboken ahead of the game between the Bruins and Devils on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT).

"Hopefully it'll be a nice little birthday present, a big win, and maybe a goal or something tomorrow," van Riemsdyk said.

The Bruins signed the 34-year-old forward to a one-year, $1 million contract July 1, a bargain-basement signing for a player with a lengthy NHL resume. In eight seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers and six for the Toronto Maple Leafs -- plus 25 games this season with the Bruins -- van Riemsdyk has 607 points (305 goals, 302 assists) in 965 games. That includes the 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) he has in 2023-24.

When van Riemsdyk was entering free agency in the offseason, he wanted to make sure he landed in a place that was a good fit, where his skill set aligned with what they needed, along with a chance to win. Though he's played 71 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, (31 points; 20 goals, 11 assists), he hasn't played in the postseason since 2020 for the Flyers.

"Ultimately you want to be in a place where you think you can contribute and a team that needs what you bring to the table," he said. "You want to be in a good situation on a good team and also a place where you think they need you and you fit in."

Though van Riemsdyk practiced on a line with Matthew Poitras and Danton Heinen on Tuesday, he has played most of the season with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, a defensively stout, hard-nosed line that has arguably been the Bruins' best and most consistent this season.

Why?

"It's a good question," Coyle said. "Sometimes things just click. We try to talk and chat in the locker room, off the ice, certain plays. And 'Freddy's' a great mix to that too, where me and Freddy have played together and are very comfortable with each other, and 'JVR' is just a guy where you can just jell with him whether it's off the ice, on the ice. He's a pretty low-key guy and easy to get along with.

"He just has that all-around game where he can play offensively and be sound defensively as well. That's what we need to break pucks out in our own zone and be on the offensive side of things more, and we do it the right way and we play the right way. We're big bodies too, so we get on the forecheck and hang onto pucks, don't force anything. We all have sort of poise in our own way."

Van Riemsdyk, for the most part, has been happy with the way he's played this season, especially after a down year statistically for the Flyers last season, when he had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 61 games.

And, really, it all comes down to that area in front of the net.

"It's not only the shots, it's where he's getting the shots from and most importantly the deflections," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "If he's at the net front getting deflections, he's going to score goals, because the deflections create rebounds and he's really adept at putting rebounds home."