Filppula retires from professional hockey after 22 seasons, 16 in NHL

"I think if everything goes as planned right now, it would be a really great way to step out and let the young guys play," Filppula said during the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal in Helsinki. "I'm excited. I hope it goes well."

Filppula is a member of the "Triple Gold Club" as owner of a Stanley Cup ring and gold medals in the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the 2022 IIHF World Championship. The third-round pick of the Red Wings (No. 95) in the 2002 NHL Draft had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 22 playoff games during Detroit's run to the Cup.

"Val is everything for Jokerit," Sivire Manninan, a fan supporting the team for two decades, said at the Global Series. "He started here, and he came back; 40 years old and he comes back here. It means everything to this team and this organization."

NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke contributed to this report