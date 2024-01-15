Nichushkin of Avalanche to receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

By NHL Public Relations
TORONTO/NEW YORK – The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that forward Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL.
 
Under the terms of the joint program, he will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.

