Mammoth at Blues projected lineups

MAMMOTH (5-2-0) at BLUES (3-2-1)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Mathieu Joseph -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nick Bjugstad
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)
Status report
McBain will play after leaving during the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. ... The Mammoth will assign Andrew Agozzino to Tucson of the American Hockey League after the forward cleared waivers. ... Utah recalled Rooney from Tucson but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Sundqvist will make his season debut after missing six games because of a lower-body injury and replace Texier, a forward. ... Mailloux will replace Kessel, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... All four Blues forward lines will have a different look than the ones used in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... St. Louis held an optional morning skate Thursday.