Mammoth at Blues projected lineups

MAMMOTH (5-2-0) at BLUES (3-2-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Mathieu Joseph -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nick Bjugstad

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)

Status report

McBain will play after leaving during the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. ... The Mammoth will assign Andrew Agozzino to Tucson of the American Hockey League after the forward cleared waivers. ... Utah recalled Rooney from Tucson but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Sundqvist will make his season debut after missing six games because of a lower-body injury and replace Texier, a forward. ... Mailloux will replace Kessel, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... All four Blues forward lines will have a different look than the ones used in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... St. Louis held an optional morning skate Thursday.