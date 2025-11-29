Mammoth at Blues projected lineups

MAMMOTH (12-10-3) at BLUES (8-10-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Kevin Rooney -- Nick Schmaltz

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- JJ Peterka

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Barrett Hayton (illness)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Matthew Kessel -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexey Toropchenko, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each team played Friday; the Mammoth lost 4-3 at the Dallas Stars and the Blues defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3. ... Vejmelka could start after Vanecek made 24 saves Friday. ... Hayton, a forward, could return after not playing at Dallas ... Hofer could start after Binnington made 25 saves Friday.