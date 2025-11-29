Mammoth at Blues projected lineups

MAMMOTH (12-10-3) at BLUES (8-10-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Kevin Rooney -- Nick Schmaltz
Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- JJ Peterka
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Barrett Hayton (illness)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Matthew Kessel -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexey Toropchenko, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each team played Friday; the Mammoth lost 4-3 at the Dallas Stars and the Blues defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3. ... Vejmelka could start after Vanecek made 24 saves Friday. ... Hayton, a forward, could return after not playing at Dallas ... Hofer could start after Binnington made 25 saves Friday.