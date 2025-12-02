SAN JOSE -- Will Smith had two goals and an assist for San Jose Sharks in a 6-3 win against the Utah Mammoth at SAP Center on Monday.
Smith scores 2 more, Sharks cruise past Mammoth
Celebrini gets 3 assists, Toffoli has 4 points for San Jose
Smith, who also scored twice in a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, has five goals in his past three games.
"It was about time we got a little bit of a breakthrough game," Smith said.
Tyler Toffoli had two goals and two assists, and Macklin Celebrini had three primary assists for the Sharks (13-11-3), who have alternated wins and losses in their past seven games (4-3-0). Yaroslav Askarov made 31 saves.
"I thought we played with the momentum probably better than we have all year," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We pushed the pace and pushed the play a little bit."
Lawson Crouse scored twice for the Mammoth (12-12-3), who have lost four straight. Karel Vejmelka allowed three goals on nine shots before being replaced in the first period by Vitek Vanecek, who made 18 saves.
"Really disappointed about our effort," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "Our execution right now as a team is not really good. That is on all of us."
Toffoli put the Sharks ahead 1-0 at 4:41 of the first period. Smith stole a pass from Mikhail Sergachev behind the net and passed out front to Toffoli, who beat Vejmelka over his glove with a shot from the high slot.
"The last couple of games we've had some really good games, did some really good things," Toffoli said. "Tonight was nice to get going there in the first, and another big win."
Pavol Regenda, who was making his season debut, pushed the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 7:58 when Philipp Kurashev's one-timer from the right circle deflected in off his left skate.
"That's what we talked about with the coaches," said Regenda, who was acquired by the Sharks in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 22. "I'm good in front of the net. That's why they put me there. It paid off."
Crouse cut the lead to 2-1 at 9:06. Michael Carcone skated down the right wing on a rush before stopping and passing across the crease to Crouse for a tap-in at the back post.
"It doesn't matter. We need to be better. Everyone," Crouse said.
Toffoli scored his second of the period to make it 3-1 at 12:59. Celebrini won a face-off in the right circle over to Toffoli, who quickly swept a shot five-hole on Vejmelka, who was pulled following the goal.
"We've found ways to win games in all different ways," Toffoli said. "It was nice to put up six goals tonight."
JJ Peterka made it 3-2 at 16:00 of the first. He skated into a cross-ice pass from Nate Schmidt and roofed a shot from the bottom of the left circle over Askarov's shoulder.
Smith responded for the Sharks to make it 4-2 at 6:16 of the second period. He took a drop pass from Celebrini just inside the right point, toe-dragged around Schmidt at the top of the circle, and then made another move around Brandon Tanev before scoring five-hole from the hash marks.
"It happened quick," Smith said. "I just remember [Celebrini] dropping it to me, and then made up my mind quick."
Adam Gaudette extended the lead to 5-2 at 7:25. William Eklund forced a turnover by Barrett Hayton and got the puck to Gaudette, who scored with a backhand past Vanecek's glove.
Smith scored his second of the period at 9:09 to make it 6-2. He took a pass from Toffoli on a rush and used another toe-drag on Sergachev to create space before scoring low glove side from the high slot.
Crouse scored a short-handed goal at 6:30 of the third period, tipping in a return pass from Sergachev to make it 6-3.
"It's on us as a coach to make sure the team is ready to work first. That's the No. 1 thing," Tourigny said.
NOTES: Celebrini has 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 27 games this season. He is the fourth teenager in NHL history to reach the mark in a season in 27 or fewer games, joining Wayne Gretzky (24 games 1980-81; 27 games in 1979-80), Sidney Crosby (26 games in 2006-07) and Mario Lemieux (27 games in 1984-85). ... Mammoth forward Logan Cooley had four shots in 15:23 of ice time. He was a game-time decision after he sustained an apparent lower-body injury in the third period of a 1-0 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday following a knee-on-knee collision with Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko.